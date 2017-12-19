2,000 students to sing ‘Vande Mataram’ on Malpe beach

The Samvedana Foundation will organise the singing of the national song ‘Vande Mataram’ by over 2,000 degree college students, to create a record, on Malpe beach on January 13.

Addressing presspersons here on Monday, Prakash Malpe, coordinator of the programme, said by so doing, the foundation wanted to enter the Golden Book of World Records. This is being done as part of the 155th birth anniversary celebrations of Swami Vivekananda.

All the students will don white clothing while singing the national song. In addition, a 200 m long flag will be carried in procession from Gandhi Shatabhi ground to Malpe beach at 2.30 p.m. The singing would begin at 4 p.m. It would be sung in full with background music. Already, about 2,000 degree college students from about 40 degree colleges in Udupi have volunteered to participate in the event.

A team of 30 musicians were visiting these colleges to prepare the students for the event. Playback singers, including Rajesh Krishnan, Sangeeta Ravindranath, Malini Keshav Prasad, Surekha Hegde, Shruti Tumkur, Yashwant, Jagadish Puttur and Vaishnavi Manipal, would join the students.

The students would also sport a badge with the slogan ‘Save Nature for Future’ during the event. The foundation would be launching a programme to create 100 forests in the State in May, Mr. Malpe said.