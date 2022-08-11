Karnataka

2,000 students to get free coaching from Aakash Byju’s

A file photo of Aakash Byju Deputy Director Sudhir Kumar S. (2nd from left) addressing mediapersons in Hubballi, Karnataka. | Photo Credit: KIRAN BAKALE
The Hindu Bureau HUBBALLI August 11, 2022 10:56 IST
Updated: August 11, 2022 10:56 IST

Under the ‘Education for All’ towards Inclusivity and Empowerment of the Girl Child, Aakash BYJU’S will offer free NEET and JEE coaching and scholarships to around 2,000 underprivileged and girl students.

Speaking at the launch of the ‘ANTHE 2022’ national flagship scholarship examination in Hubballi on August 10, Deputy Director Sudhir Kumar and Assistant Director Bala Srinivas said that the initiative would benefit students, especially girls, economically weaker families and families with one girl child or a single parent (mother).

Mr. Bala Srinivas said that the scholarship exam ‘ANTHE 2002’ is scheduled to be held between November 5 and 13 in online and offline mode, and the scholarships from ‘Education for All’ initiative are in addition to the regular ANTHE scholarships.

