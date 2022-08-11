2,000 students to get free coaching from Aakash Byju’s

Under the ‘Education for All’ towards Inclusivity and Empowerment of the Girl Child, Aakash BYJU’S will offer free NEET and JEE coaching and scholarships to around 2,000 underprivileged and girl students

Under the ‘Education for All’ towards Inclusivity and Empowerment of the Girl Child, Aakash BYJU’S will offer free NEET and JEE coaching and scholarships to around 2,000 underprivileged and girl students

Under the ‘Education for All’ towards Inclusivity and Empowerment of the Girl Child, Aakash BYJU’S will offer free NEET and JEE coaching and scholarships to around 2,000 underprivileged and girl students.

Speaking at the launch of the ‘ANTHE 2022’ national flagship scholarship examination in Hubballi on August 10, Deputy Director Sudhir Kumar and Assistant Director Bala Srinivas said that the initiative would benefit students, especially girls, economically weaker families and families with one girl child or a single parent (mother).

Mr. Bala Srinivas said that the scholarship exam ‘ANTHE 2002’ is scheduled to be held between November 5 and 13 in online and offline mode, and the scholarships from ‘Education for All’ initiative are in addition to the regular ANTHE scholarships.

Up to 100% scholarship and cash prizes would be offered to meritorious students. Five students (along with a parent) would win a free trip to National Aeronautics and Space Administration, which is an independent agency of the American government responsible for the civil space program, aeronautics research, and space research in the US.

The scholarship exam is open to students of class 7 to 12. For more information, log on to anthe.aakash.ac.in.

So far, Aakash had offered scholarships to 33 lakh students, he said.

Posters of ANTHE-2022 were released in the presence of Cluster Business Head Chandan Singh and Deputy Branch Head Mahantesh K.