2,000 PG medical students to be available for COVID-19 duties within a week

Bengaluru

14 August 2020 17:25 IST

Around 2,000 PG medical students will be available for COVID-19 duties in the State within a week.

Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar said here on Friday that PG medical results will be published in a few days and 2,000 medicos who will undergo internship will be roped in for COVID-19 duties.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony of a COVID testing lab and postgraduate orientation classes at BGS Global Hospital, he said compared to the U.S. and other western countries, India lacks adequate medical infrastructure but has still managed to keep the mortality rate very low.