2,000 linemen will be recruited shortly in a transparent manner, says Energy Minister

Energy Minister K.J. George has said that a notification will be published shortly to recruit 2,000 linemen. At the same time, transparency will be ensured in the recruitment process, he stressed.

He was addressing a press conference in Raichur after a scheduled meeting with district representatives (MLAs and MLCs) at the office of the Deputy Commissioner in Raichur on Wednesday.

The government has planned to recruit 2,000 linemen immediately. A thousand assistant engineers (AEs) and junior engineers (JEs) have already been appointed. Apart from that, practical training for the newly appointed 400 assistant engineers has been completed, while work orders have been issued within six months of them completing training, the Minister said.

“Local youths will be given opportunities under Article 371(J) in the upcoming recruitments and they will be given the required and necessary skill training,” he added.

The Minister said that power production in the Raichur Thermal Power Station (RTPS), Yermarus Thermal Power Station (YTPS) and Ballari Thermal Power Station is sufficient, as there is no power problem in the State.

“From January to the end of May, an average of 2,000 million units of power were generated daily. In April alone, 2,400 million units were generated. But, efforts are still on to solve the technical problem that creates a hurdle in power supply for seven hours in rural areas,” he added.

Mr. George said that there is no shortage of coal. At present, storage of coal is 14 lakh tonnes. “Coal is being sourced from three units in partnership with the Central government and from captive mining,” he said.

To a question, he replied that investigation of the Valmiki corporation scam by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) and raids by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials are ongoing. Under these circumstances, he said, he cannot comment on it.

