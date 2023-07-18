200 youths to be trained in first phase as Ayana sets up Skill Development Centre in Gadag

July 18, 2023 07:31 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Deputy Commissioner of Gadag Vaishali M.L. has emphasised the need for public-private partnership in the area of skill development so that more number of youths can upgrade their skill-sets thereby enabling them to find better career options.

She was inaugurating a skill development centre set up by Ayana Renewable Power in Gadag on Tuesday.

Ms. Vaishali also emphasised the need for creating more such opportunities in the future and lauded Ayana for providing an opportunity to local youth to upgrade their skills. This will make them more employable and help them in finding better opportunities, she said.

Ayana is backed by National Infrastructure and Investment Fund (NIIF), British International Investment (BII) and Green Growth Equity Fund and through this initiative, it plans to provide skills, employment and entrepreneurship opportunities to local communities with a special focus on women, youth and marginalised groups.

FUEL (Friends Union for Energising Lives) will operate the centre where over 200 youths will be trained in the first phase.

Commenting on the initiative, Managing Director and CEO of Ayana Shivanand Nimbaragi said that the company has taken up community development as a core activity on all its project sites. He expressed the confidence that the new skill development centre will provide the much-needed platform for local youth to upgrade their knowledge and skills for a better and brighter future.

Karthik Krishnan from the British High Commission, Mentor of Skill Development Centre Santosh Huralikoppi, Anish Thakore from British International Investment (BII), ESG Head, NIIF, Ashok Emani and Head, Corporate Communication and PR of Ayana Shikha Upadhyay and others were present.