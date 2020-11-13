200 stray pigs shifted from Kalaburagi

In its continued drive against stray pig menace in the city, Kalaburagi City Municipal Corporation shifted over 200 pigs on Thursday.

Teams of experts summoned from different places caught pigs from Ganesh Nagar, Swastik Nagar, Okali Camp, GDA Layout, Veerendra Patil Extension and other places and released them in different places outside the city.

Corporation Commissioner Snehal Sudhakar Lokhande asserted that the drive against stray pigs would continue in the city.