200 Shramik Special trains operated from Karnataka

The South Western Railway (SWR) reached a significant milestone when it operated the 200th Shramik Special train from Karnataka on Tuesday.

It left KSR Bengaluru for Dibrugarh in Assam carrying 1,627 passengers. A release said SWR is going all out to arrange for trains as per the demand of the State government to all parts of country so that migrant workers can reach their hometowns.

Nearly 3 lakh passengers, mostly migrant workers, have been transported so far to different destinations across the country. SWR has operated Shramik Specials from KSR Bengaluru, Bengaluru Cant., Chikkabanavara, Malur, Mysuru-Ashokapuram, Kabakaputtur, Hassan, Hubballi, Hosapete, Ballari, and Koppal, and Hosur in Tamil Nadu, according to the railway authorities.

A release said 65 trains were for Bihar and 47 trains were for various destinations in Uttar Pradesh. In addition, 21 trains were operated to Jharkhand, 11 to Odisha and 18 to West Bengal. Shramik Specials have also been operated to Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttarkhand, Manipur, Chattisgarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Kerala, Mizoram and Himachal Pradesh.

These trains are being run from point to point with no stoppages en route. The State government is bringing passengers to the stations through buses as per the protocol, the release added.