200 rescued in Bagalkot

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa meets residents affected by floods in Bagalkot district on Friday. The Chief Minister said that the Union government has assured the State of extending all assistance to deal with the situation arising out of severe floods and incessant rain.

Nearly 200 persons from Kavatagi and Pattadakal villages in Bagalkot district who were stranded due to rising waters were rescued by the Army on Friday even as the flood situation in the district remained grim with more water getting into various river courses passing through the district.

As villages such as Sharpali, Tubachi, Kankanavadi and Kavatagi are completely submerged, relief and rescue operations are continuing.

As many as a dozen villages are partially submerged increasing the hardships of residents even as the district administration is taking all remedial measures.

The bridge at Chikkapadasalagi connecting Jamkhandi and Vijayapura got completely submerged on Friday with more water gushing into the Krishna.

According to an official, six persons have been airlifted so far and there was the possibility of more being airlifted.

Amid this, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa conducted an aerial survey of the flood-hit villages of the district on Friday.

