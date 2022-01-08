200-plus cases for second consecutive day in Mysuru

MYSURU

08 January 2022 20:14 IST

Three clusters reported; Health officials hold meeting

For the second consecutive day on Saturday, Mysuru has reported 200-plus COVID-19 positive cases, putting the health authorities on their toes.

Three new clusters have been reported with a total of 18 cases, all in Mysuru city.

Seven tested positive out of 249 samples from a school in Nazarabad. Five and six cases respectively were reported in Saturday’s cluster outbreaks besides Nazarabad cluster.

Mysuru city alone reported 158 cases out of 203 new infections. Fifteen persons were discharged on Saturday.

The testing target has been revised amidst the spurt in infections in the district. As many as 6,648 tests were carried out on Saturday. The active case tally rose to 672 with about 521 cases in home isolation and the rest in hospitals. Mysuru alone has 520 active cases. T. Narsipur taluk has second highest active cases of 53 in view of recent cluster outbreaks.

Meanwhile, senior officials from the Department of Health and Family Welfare held a meeting here on Saturday to discuss about preparations to be made for countering the third wave of pandemic in view of sudden spike in cases.

The meeting discussed how the district is prepared to face the pandemic besides the availability of medical oxygen, drugs, and other essentials for combating and managing COVID-19. All taluk health officers have been asked to hold meetings and take stock of the situation. Hospital infrastructure has to be kept ready for handling any surge in cases.