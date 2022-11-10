₹200 cr. spent on building 117 police stations: Jnanendra

ADVERTISEMENT

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Thursday said only 12,000 posts in the Police Department are vacant as the BJP government has been continuously filling up the posts since its formation. Nearly 35 percent of posts in the department were vacant before the government came to power in the State four to five years ago.

Already, notification has been issued for the appointment of 5,000 police constables and all efforts are being made to strengthen the police system filling up the remaining vacant posts and strengthening the infrastructure, he added.

Speaking to reporters here, Mr. Jnanendra, who inaugurated the Hebbal and Alanahalli police stations, the hostel at the Karnataka Police Academy and the administrative block of Police Training School here, said 117 police stations have been constructed at a cost of ₹200 crore. All these stations were functioning on rented premises.

At the State Home Ministers’ conference at Surajkund, a lot of appreciation was expressed about the Karnataka police which has introduced several new initiatives including the appointment of crime scene officers, online complaint registration and so on. The Union Home Minister spoke about Karnataka police’s training capababilities, Mr. Jnanendra said.

By dialing 112, the police in urban areas will be at your help within 9 minutes while the help in rural areas will come within 20 minutes. There is no need to visit the nearest police station for help as the police personnel will come to your assistance at your doorstep, the Minister said.

Mr. Jnanendra said the cyber police initiatives are also being strengthened to deal with online frauds and cybercrime.

Expressing happiness over the functioning of the Mysuru City Police, the Minister said Mysuru is a tourist destination and a lot of tourists come overr. “Their safety and security is important which has been taken care by the police here.”

Asked if there was any proposal for increasing the number of women police stations, the Minister said each district has one women police station and added that three women constables in each station was compulsory.

Responding to questions on the PSI scam, the Minister said inquiry was underway and 106 persons have been arrested in connection with the case so far. “The inquiry is on progress in a transparent manner,” he said, adding that senior police officers haven’t been spared in the case.