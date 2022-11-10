₹200 cr. spent on building 117 police stations: Jnanendra

·The number of vacant posts in the Police department has come down to 12,000 posts and notification has been issued for the appointment of 5,000 constables, says Home Minister

The Hindu Bureau
November 10, 2022 18:36 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Thursday said only 12,000 posts in the Police Department are vacant as the BJP government has been continuously filling up the posts since its formation. Nearly 35 percent of posts in the department were vacant before the government came to power in the State four to five years ago.

Already, notification has been issued for the appointment of 5,000 police constables and all efforts are being made to strengthen the police system filling up the remaining vacant posts and strengthening the infrastructure, he added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to reporters here, Mr. Jnanendra, who inaugurated the Hebbal and Alanahalli police stations, the hostel at the Karnataka Police Academy and the administrative block of Police Training School here, said 117 police stations have been constructed at a cost of ₹200 crore. All these stations were functioning on rented premises.

At the State Home Ministers’ conference at Surajkund, a lot of appreciation was expressed about the Karnataka police which has introduced several new initiatives including the appointment of crime scene officers, online complaint registration and so on. The Union Home Minister spoke about Karnataka police’s training capababilities, Mr. Jnanendra said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

By dialing 112, the police in urban areas will be at your help within 9 minutes while the help in rural areas will come within 20 minutes. There is no need to visit the nearest police station for help as the police personnel will come to your assistance at your doorstep, the Minister said.

Mr. Jnanendra said the cyber police initiatives are also being strengthened to deal with online frauds and cybercrime.

Expressing happiness over the functioning of the Mysuru City Police, the Minister said Mysuru is a tourist destination and a lot of tourists come overr. “Their safety and security is important which has been taken care by the police here.”

Asked if there was any proposal for increasing the number of women police stations, the Minister said each district has one women police station and added that three women constables in each station was compulsory.

Responding to questions on the PSI scam, the Minister said inquiry was underway and 106 persons have been arrested in connection with the case so far. “The inquiry is on progress in a transparent manner,” he said, adding that senior police officers haven’t been spared in the case.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app