20 years’ RI for harassing minor

:

A Shivamogga court, on Thursday, convicted a person accused of sexually harassing a minor and sentenced him to 20 years rigorous imprisonment, besides a penalty of ₹50,000.

Lingaraj alias Naveen, a resident of Bhadravati taluk, sexually harassed a six-year-old girl in February 2019. A case was registered under the POCSO Act by Bhadravathi Rural Police.

Mohan G.S, Additional District and Sessions Judge of Shivamogga, after hearing the case, convicted the accused and pronounced the sentence. He would have to undergo imprisonment for six months more if he failed to pay the penalty.

Eom/