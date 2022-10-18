20 years’ RI for harassing girl

The Hindu Bureau Hassan
October 18, 2022 19:07 IST

:

A Shivamogga court, on Monday, sentenced a person convicted for sexually harassing a three-year-old girl to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment, besides levying a penalty of ₹ 1 lakh. Raghavendra, 27, had sexually harassed the girl in Bhadravati taluk in 2020. Bhadravathi Rural Police had booked the case under POCSO Act.

The then Circle Inspector of Bhadravathi, Manjunath E.O., conducted the investigation and submitted the charge sheet. The Additional District and Sessions Court judge J.S.Mohan conducted the hearing and pronounced the judgement. On failing to pay the penalty, the convicted would have to undergo six more months of imprisonment. Government advocate Hariprasad represented the prosecution.

Shivamogga SP G.K.Mithun Kumar, on Tuesday, felicitated the investigation officer Manjunath, support staff Divakar Rao and the advocoate Hariprasad, appreciating their role in ensuring punishment for the accused.

Eom/

