ADVERTISEMENT

20-year-old murdered

March 18, 2023 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - Hassan

The Hindu Bureau

A 20-year-old was murdered by unknown people at Gavenahalli on the outskirts of Hassan on Friday evening. Sumanth, son of Ningaraju in Hunasinakere, had picked up an argument with a few residents of Gavanahalli. A group of people carrying lethal weapons attacked him. He died on the spot. It is said that he had attracted the wrath of the locals after riding his bike dangerously. He made an attempt to attack those who objected to his conduct.

Sumanth’s father filed a complaint with Hassan Extension Police on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US