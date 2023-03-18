20-year-old murdered

March 18, 2023 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - Hassan

A 20-year-old was murdered by unknown people at Gavenahalli on the outskirts of Hassan on Friday evening. Sumanth, son of Ningaraju in Hunasinakere, had picked up an argument with a few residents of Gavanahalli. A group of people carrying lethal weapons attacked him. He died on the spot. It is said that he had attracted the wrath of the locals after riding his bike dangerously. He made an attempt to attack those who objected to his conduct.

Sumanth’s father filed a complaint with Hassan Extension Police on Saturday.