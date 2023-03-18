HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

20-year-old murdered

March 18, 2023 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - Hassan

The Hindu Bureau

A 20-year-old was murdered by unknown people at Gavenahalli on the outskirts of Hassan on Friday evening. Sumanth, son of Ningaraju in Hunasinakere, had picked up an argument with a few residents of Gavanahalli. A group of people carrying lethal weapons attacked him. He died on the spot. It is said that he had attracted the wrath of the locals after riding his bike dangerously. He made an attempt to attack those who objected to his conduct.

Sumanth’s father filed a complaint with Hassan Extension Police on Saturday.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.