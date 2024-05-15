ADVERTISEMENT

20-year-old girl stabbed to death in Hubballi for refusing youth’s proposal

Updated - May 15, 2024 12:33 pm IST

Published - May 15, 2024 12:16 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The boy was reportedly in love with her but she had rejected his proposal for marriage

The Hindu Bureau

The accused Girish had earlier expressed his wish to marry Anjali, but his request was declined by the victim’s grandmother, who said that Anjali was not interested in his proposal. Subsequently, he had threatened her mentioning Neha Hiremath’s murder. | Photo Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

A 20-year-old girl was stabbed to death by a youth who was reportedly in love with her in Hubballi on Wednesday, May 15. The girl had reportedly rejected his proposal for marriage.

ADVERTISEMENT

Murder and mischief in Hubballi

The girl, identified as Anjali Ambiger, was stabbed to death in her house at Veerapur Oni by a youth identified as Girish Sawanth (21) on Wednesday morning. According to Anjali’s sister, Girish knocked on the door early in the morning and entered the house after Anjali opened it.

Anjali had lost her parents and was living with her grandmother, and used to work at a canteen. Girish asked for the grandmother, who was sleeping, and told her that he wanted to take Anjali with him. When Anjali refused this, he immediately took out a knife and stabbed her multiple times, eyewitness revealed.

A case of selective outrage

According to the victim’s sister, Girish had earlier told the grandmother that he loved Anjali and wished to marry her. The grandmother declined his request telling him that Anjali was not interested in his proposal. Subsequently, he had threatened her mentioning about Neha Hiremath’s murder. Later, Anjali and family had complained to the police who had tried to trace him but in vain, the sister revealed.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Senior police officials visited the spot and have launched a manhunt for the accused, who is also a resident of Veerapur Oni.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US