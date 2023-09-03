20-year-old accident victim’s organs donated

September 03, 2023 03:22 pm | Updated 03:22 pm IST

Organs of a 20-year-old youth from Pandavapura, who met with a road accident while riding a motorcycle near a sugar factory there recently, were donated after he was declared brain dead in a hospital in Mysuru.

The youth, E.A. Prajwal, was brought to Apollo BGS Hospital in Mysuru on August 30 after the road mishap. An initial CT scan showed a brain stem infarct and he was shifted to ICU immediately for life support and intensive care.

He was kept on life support while he was in a very critical state. On September 2, he was declared brain dead due to brain stem failure as per the protocol stipulated by Transplant of Human Organs Act 1994 by a panel of doctors at Apollo BGS Hospitals, Mysuru, according to a statement here.

“Mr. Prajwal E.A. was healthy before this incident and further tests confirmed his eligibility for organ donation. His family was counselled for organ donation as per the defined protocol, and Mr. Prajwal E A’s family came forward to donate his organs,” the statement added.

As per organ donation protocols, the officials from Jeeva Sarthakathe — earlier known as ZCCK — initiated the process considering the organ recipients waiting list.

On September 2, two kidneys, one liver, heart valves, lungs and corneas were harvested from Prajwal’s body at Apollo Hospital.

While the liver was donated to Apollo BGS Hospital in Mysuru, the lungs were donated to Apollo Hospital at Seshadripuram in Bengaluru. One kidney was donated to BGS Apollo in Mysuru, another kidney was donated to Clear Medi Radiant Hospital in Mysuru. The corneas were given away to KR Hospital in Mysuru and the heart valves were donated to Narayana Hrudayalaya in Bengaluru.

To facilitate the crossmatch facility for Organ Transplants in this region, State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (SOTTO) has signed an MOU with Apollo BGS Hospitals, Mysuru under which all cross-matching of transplant patients will be henceforth undertaken at Apollo BGS Hospitals, Mysuru, saving the travel time to Bangalore, which is crucial during the Organ Transplantation, said a statement from Apollo BGS Hospitals in Mysuru.