Additional District and Sessions Court (POCSO Special) in Kalaburagi sentenced Moulasab a resident of Taj Sultanpur in Kalaburagi district of Karnataka, to imprisonment for 20 years for sexually assaulting a six-year-old girl.

As per the details provided by Public Prosecutor Shanthaveer Tuppad, the convict had lured the minor by offering chocolate and took her to his residence where he sexually assaulted her on August 25, 2023.

Following a complaint by the child’s parents, a First Information Report (FIR) was registered and Circle Inspector of Police (Aland) Mahadev Panchamukhi filed a charge sheet. He confirmed the allegations made in the complaint.

Yamanappa Bammanagi, the judge, heard both parties and examined the witnesses and found the accused guilty of the crimes mentioned in the charge sheet. He sentenced the offender to a 20-year jail term and imposed a fine of ₹20,000 under Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, apart from five-year imprisonment and a fine of ₹5,000 under Section 363 (punishment for kidnapping) of the Indian Penal Code. The sentences will run concurrently

The judge ordered the Legal Services Authority to pay compensation of ₹7 lakh to the victim within a month of the pronouncement of the decision.

