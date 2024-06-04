GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

20-year imprisonment for sexual assault on six-year-old girl in Kalaburagi

The convict had lured the minor by offering chocolate and took her to his residence where he sexually assaulted her on August 25, 2023

Published - June 04, 2024 01:33 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau
As per the details provided by Public Prosecutor, the convict had lured the minor by offering chocolate and took her to his residence where he sexually assaulted her on August 25, 2023.

As per the details provided by Public Prosecutor, the convict had lured the minor by offering chocolate and took her to his residence where he sexually assaulted her on August 25, 2023. | Photo Credit: Illustration by Satheesh Vellinezhi

Additional District and Sessions Court (POCSO Special) in Kalaburagi sentenced Moulasab a resident of Taj Sultanpur in Kalaburagi district of Karnataka, to imprisonment for 20 years for sexually assaulting a six-year-old girl.  

As per the details provided by Public Prosecutor Shanthaveer Tuppad, the convict had lured the minor by offering chocolate and took her to his residence where he sexually assaulted her on August 25, 2023.

Following a complaint by the child’s parents, a First Information Report (FIR) was registered and Circle Inspector of Police (Aland) Mahadev Panchamukhi filed a charge sheet. He confirmed the allegations made in the complaint.

Yamanappa Bammanagi, the judge, heard both parties and examined the witnesses and found the accused guilty of the crimes mentioned in the charge sheet. He sentenced the offender to a 20-year jail term and imposed a fine of ₹20,000 under Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, apart from five-year imprisonment and a fine of ₹5,000 under Section 363 (punishment for kidnapping) of the Indian Penal Code. The sentences will run concurrently

The judge ordered the Legal Services Authority to pay compensation of ₹7 lakh to the victim within a month of the pronouncement of the decision.

Related stories

Related Topics

Karnataka / sexual assault & rape

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.