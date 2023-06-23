20 villages face drinking water problem in Yadgir district

June 23, 2023 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - YADGIR

As many as 20 villages are facing drinking water problems in Yadgir district, forcing the district officials to make alternative arrangements like supplying water to them through hired borewells and tankers.

During the review meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner R. Snehal in Yadgir on Friday, the officials said that 10 villages in Yadgir taluk, five in Gurmitkal taluk, four in Shorapur taluk, and one in Hunsagi taluk were facing the problem and measures had been taken.

Ms. Snehal directed the officials to take additional precautions and clean overhead tanks supplying drinking water to the people to avoid health-related issues. She further added that immediate action should be taken to clear clogged drains to prevent sewage water entering from homes during rains. She asked the engineers to verify any damages in the pipelines that were laid under Jal Jeevan Mission to supply drinking water.

The officials informed that work of flushing, deepening, re-drilling, and installation of hand pumps to existing borewells were being taken up. The government has released ₹1 crore to take up works to attend drinking water crises. To use this grant, the plan of action for 179 works had been prepared, and implemented for 53 works so far, they said.

Garima Panwar, Chief Executive Officer of zilla panchayat, Sharanabasappa Koteppagol, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Annarao Patil, Subbanna Jamakhandi, Jagadish Chowr, tahsildars of Yadgir, Shorapur and Hunsagi and district-level officers were present.