20 trains speeded up between Mysuru, Bengaluru

8 trains designated as superfast

The Hindu Bureau MYSURU
October 25, 2022 20:53 IST

As many as 20 trains operating between Mysuru and Bengaluru have been speeded up of which eight have been redesignated as superfast.

A release by South Western Railway said the trains that have been speeded up are as follows:

Howrah-Mysuru Weekly Superfast Express;  Sainagar-Shirdi Mysuru Superfast Expres with the journey commencing from Saingar Shirdi; MGR Chennai Central-Mysuru Superfast Express; Mayiladuturai-Mysuru express; Hubballi-Mysuru Express; Kochuveli-Mysuru Express; Ajmer-Mysuru biweekly express; SMVT Bengaluru-Mangaluru Central express; Chamarajanagar-Tumakuru daily passenger and Mysuru Yesvanthpur express. The corresponding trains running in the reverse direction between the two cities have also been speeded up, the release said.

The SWR has also redesignated eight express trains as superfast. This includes Train numbers 16557(revised number 20659), 16558 (revised 20660), 16023 (revised 20623), 16024 (revised 20624) running between Mysuru and Bengaluru apart from Mysuru-Mayiladuturai  Express (16231 and 16232) and Mysuru Sainagar Shirdi Express 16217 and 16218.

There is no change in the train numbers with respect to Mysuru-Mayiladuturai express and Mysuru Saingar Shirdi express, the release added.

