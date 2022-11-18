20 students of Hassan win medals at karate meet

November 18, 2022 07:30 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - Hassan:

The Hindu Bureau

Twenty students of Hassan who won medals at an international karate tourney held at Dubai recently. | Photo Credit: PRAKASH HASSAN

As many as 20 students of Hassan won medals at an international karate championship held at Kent College in Dubai on November 13. Hassan MLA Preetham Gowda has congratulated them.

The students, trained under Deepak H.K and H.G.Nataraj, won 16 gold, 20 silver and three bronze medals. They all represent Okinawa Shorin RYU KAI Karate Association. Candidates from Japan, Dubai, India, Australia, USA and Pakistan participated in the tourney, said a press release issued by Deepak H.K, the coach.

The students who won medals are Tarun – 2 gold medals, Sanmith H.N. – 2 gold medals, Samrudh – 2 gold medals, Raghav –1 gold medal, 1 silver, Adithya L – 1 gold, 1 silver, Tushar – 1 gold, 1 silver, Adithya R. Koushik – 1 gold, 1 silver, Krishne Gowda – 1 gold, 1 silver, Anusha H. – 2 silver medals, Jhenkar M. – 1 gold, 1 silver, Gagan Deep V.S – 1 silver, 1 bronze, Mallesh E. - 1 gold, 1 bronze, Lohith M.Y – 1 gold, 1 silver, Manjunath K.L – 2 gold, Chandan N. Gowda – 1 silver, 1 bronze, Kushal Yash – 2 silver, Ananya R.Koushik- 2 silver medals, Punith Gowda – 2 silver, Hemanth Satvik – 2 silver medals and Bhuvan Sharma – 2 silver medals.  

