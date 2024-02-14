20 stolen two-wheelers recovered

February 14, 2024 08:34 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - MYSURU

The city police have arrested an alleged vehicle lifter and recovered from him 20 two-wheelers, totally valued at ₹90 lakh.

A team of police personnel from Nazarbad police station, who were looking for an alleged vehicle lifter, came across a person who was driving a two-wheeler in a suspicious manner near a mall located close to Karnataka Police Academy (KPA).

The police picked up the person and subjected him to interrogation. Based on the information provided by him, the police recovered 20 two-wheelers.

The accused had stolen two-wheelers from different places in Mysuru, Bengaluru and Mandya. The arrest and recovery of the two-wheelers had solved nine cases of stolen vehicles registered in Nazarbad police station and one each in Lashkar and Krishnaraja police stations in Mysuru city, besides four in Mandya west, three in Mandya east and one case in Byatarayanapura police station in Bengaluru.

Valuables recovered

In another case, the City Crime Branch (CCB), which was investigating a case of house burglary reported in Vijaynagar police station limits in Mysuru on December 28, 2023, has arrested two persons and recovered gold valuables and two-wheelers worth a total of ₹26 lakh from them.

A special team of CCB picked up one person from Ashoka Road in Mysuru on January 17 and subjected him to interrogation. Based on the information provided by him, the police picked up his accomplice near Mission Hospital in Mandi Mohalla on February 10.

Based on the information provided by them, the police recovered gold valuables worth ₹ 26 lakh and a two-wheeler from them. The duo were allegedly involved in one case of burglary in Vijaynagar police station limits and one more in Haveri Town police station limits, police said.

