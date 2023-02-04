ADVERTISEMENT

20 sheep killed in wolf attack in Belagavi

February 04, 2023 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

As many as 20 sheep were killed in a wolf attack at Bommanal village in Raibag taluk of Belagavi district on Friday night.

The sheep belonged to sheep-rearer Mallappa Yallappa Hirekodi. And, the attack happened on the land of a farmer Rabakavi. The Raibag Police visited the spot and alerted the forest officials and veterinary doctors.

Subsequently, the forest officials confirmed that the attack was carried out by a wolf. Following the development, fear has gripped the village and the forest officials have sounded an alert in the region.

