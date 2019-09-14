‘20 more JD(S) MLAs ready to quit party’

K.R. Pet MLA K.C. Narayana Gowda, who has since been disqualified, has claimed that 20 more JD(S) legislators were ready to quit the party, citing the dominance of H.D. Deve Gowda and his sons in all party affairs as the reason.

Speaking to presspersons here on Saturday, he cited “indiscriminate interference” in the administration by former Public Works Minister H.D. Revanna and neglect of party’s legislators by the Gowda family as the reason for the collapse of the previous Congress-JD(S) coalition government.

“Mr. Revanna’s interference in the administration was intolerable. He had been violating the Maithri Dharma and working as a de facto Chief Minister. He had been mistreating some of the MLAs. This caused the collapse of the Kumaraswamy government,” he said. “Mr. Deve Gowda’s Dhrutharashtra Prema (uncritical love of his sons) was also one of the main reasons for the collapse of the previous government,” he added.

‘Not joining BJP’

Meanwhile, JD(S) MLA B. Sathyanarayana said in Tumakuru that he will not join the BJP. Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Mr. Sathyanarayana said that last time, some of the leaders had invited him to join the BJP through their “agents”, but he had declined. On the issue of phone tapping, he said MLA S.R. Srinivas, who had alleged that his phone was tapped though he was the Minister in the Congress-JD(S) coalition government, should specifically say why his phone was tapped. He said in India, phone tapping was a common phenomena though it was wrong.