July 11, 2023 04:21 pm | Updated 04:21 pm IST - Bengaluru

Karnataka government has changed the pre-university (PU) course exam pattern. It has given weightage of 20 marks in the final exam for internal assessment for I and II PU students in subjects not having practical exams, from the academic year 2023-24.

Evaluation will be 80 marks for theory and 20 marks for internal assessment, for subjects without practical exam. Students have to secure a minimum of 24 marks to pass the theory paper.

The weightage for internal assessment marks will apply to languages, optional subjects in arts and commerce streams, and mathematics in the science stream. The 20 marks reserved for internal assessment will be broken down as follows — 10 marks for the two unit tests and mid-term exam. Marks from best-of-two from these tests to be averaged for 10 marks.

Another 10 marks are reserved for project work and assignments, of which 5 marks are for project work and writing, 3 marks for presentation, and 2 marks for viva voce.

The internal marks are to be recorded by lecturers of the respective subjects to evaluate the students, and uploaded on the Student Achievement Tracking System (SATS) within the given timeline, according to the government order.

“Every district has a PU lecturers’ forum. This forum will decide the projects and assignments to be assigned to students for internal assessment. Due to the internal assessment marks, from this year, the question pattern of I and II PU annual exams will change. Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) will release the blueprint of the question papers soon,” said Sindhu Rupesh, Director, DPUE.

Addressing a media conference on July 11, Minister for Primary & Secondary Education Madhu Bangarappa said, “After adopting the model of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), we are introducing 20 marks for internal assessment for subjects with no practicals for PUC students. We have already introduced an internal assessment system in schools and for professional courses, except pre-university courses. Weightage to internal assessment will reduce the examination anxiety and stress on students, and potentially boost their professional skills and marks in the annual exams.”

This order is applicable only to regular students of I and II PU. Repeaters and students registered as private candidates will have to answer a 100-mark question paper.

What if...

If a student has appeared for only one unit test or mid-term exam...the government has directed to average their score to 10 and give half marks.

If a student does not appear for any unit test or mid-term exam, and does not submit any project or assignment...they will have to secure 35 marks out of a maximum 80 to pass the annual examination.

A students changes colleges due to unavoidable reasons, or opts for private study....they should be included in the internal assessment system (80:20). Principals of the colleges concerned should make necessary arrangements for evaluation.

For subjects with practicals

Status quo will remain for subjects like physics, chemistry, biology, electronics, computer science, home science, Carnatic and Hindustani music, and National Skills Qualification Framework (NSQF) subjects like Information Technology, automobile, retail, beauty and wellness.

In terms of evaluation, 70 marks will be for the theory paper and 30 marks for practicals.