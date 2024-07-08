20 lakh people in 2,225 villages prone to floods every year: Karnataka CM

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday said more than 20 lakh people residing in 2,225 villages in Karnataka are estimated to be affected by floods and landslips every year and instructed senior officers to identify the rain-impacted villages for providing permanent relief measures.

Mr. Siddaramaiah directed the expeditious settlement of compensation as per SDRF norms for families whose houses and crops were damaged due to rain this year. Coastal and Malnad regions have been receiving heavy rains for the last couple of days.

In 27 districts, 177 taluks and 1,247 gram panchayats have been identified as prone to floods. Task forces would be formed in each gram panchayat.

Mr. Siddaramaiah said cases have been reported where land was being registered at a price lower than the guidance value and instructed officials to collect outstanding royalty. As on March 2024, he said 24,519 cases amounting to ₹310 crore pending royalty to be collected. He told Deputy Commissioners to take steps for recovery of property tax amounting ₹1,053 crore.

DCs not ‘maharajas’

Ahead of the monsoon session of the State legislature, Mr. Siddaramaiah chaired a meeting of Deputy Commissioners, Chief Executive Officers, and in-charge Secretaries and took stock of the progress of various welfare schemes and development works in the State. He said that development and progress would not be possible if Deputy Commissioners act as “maharajas” and instructed “politicians and officers to remember that they are public servants and must serve the people”.

“Work to control dengue in the State on a war footing,” he said, and instructed Deputy Commissioners and District Health Officers to hold regular meetings with taluk-level officials.

In cases of farmers’ suicides, he instructed Deputy Commissioners to provide compensation and help families without rejecting applications for minor technical reasons. A total of 994 families of farmers have been provided compensation so far.

