KarnatakaBengaluru 03 August 2020 20:33 IST
Comments
20 IPS officers transferred
Updated: 03 August 2020 20:33 IST
In a major reshuffle, the Karnataka government has transferred 20 IPS officers and given them new postings.
The order was issued on Monday, two days after the appointment of Kamal Pant as the new Bengaluru City Police Commissioner.
Umesh Kumar, ADGP, and Principal Secretary to Home Department, has been transferred and appointed ADGP, Criminal Investigation Department, Economic Offences, Bengaluru.
Roopa D., IGP, Railways, Bengaluru, has been transferred and appointed as the IGP and Secretary to Home Department, Bengaluru.
More In Karnataka
Read more...