Karnataka

20 IPS officers transferred

In a major reshuffle, the Karnataka government has transferred 20 IPS officers and given them new postings.

The order was issued on Monday, two days after the appointment of Kamal Pant as the new Bengaluru City Police Commissioner.

Umesh Kumar, ADGP, and Principal Secretary to Home Department, has been transferred and appointed ADGP, Criminal Investigation Department, Economic Offences, Bengaluru.

Roopa D., IGP, Railways, Bengaluru, has been transferred and appointed as the IGP and Secretary to Home Department, Bengaluru.

Printable version | Aug 3, 2020 8:35:13 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/20-ips-officers-transferred/article32261520.ece

