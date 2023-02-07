ADVERTISEMENT

20 injured in stray dog attack in Ballari

February 07, 2023 05:43 pm | Updated 05:43 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The incident took place at Wattappageri and Cowl Bazar in Ward No 30 of Ballari City Municipal Corporation

The Hindu Bureau

A child who was attacked by a stray dog being treated at the district hospital attached to Vijayanagara Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS) in Ballari on February 7, 2023. | Photo Credit: SRIDHAR KAVALI

Over 20 persons, including women and children, were injured in a stray dog attack in Ballari, Karnataka. As many as 7 of them, whose injuries were relatively serious, were admitted to the district hospital attached to Vijayanagara Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS).

The incident took place at Wattappageri and Cowl Bazar in Ward No 30 of Ballari City Municipal Corporation.

As per information provided by local residents, a heard of stray dogs attacked people late on February 6, which led to panic among residents.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

On February 7, Cowl Bazar police visited the area and informed the City Municipal Corporation officials. Corporation Commissioner Rudresh met the victims in the hospital while civic officials launched an operation against the stray dogs.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US