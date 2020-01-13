20 injured as vehicle topples near Muthathi

A visit to the famous Sri Anjaneya Swamy temple in Muthathi, on the banks of the Cauvery near Malavalli here, turned unfortunate for a group of villagers on Sunday, when the goods-carrier they were in toppled by the side of the road.

The victims, all residents of T. Malligere village of Mandya taluk, are recuperating in Mandya Institute of Medical Sciences (MIMS) and other hospitals, said the Halaguru police.

The incident occurred in the forest range, 7 km before Muthathi. As many as 30 persons, including women and children, were in the vehicle. Around 20 were injured. Reckless driving was the reason for the accident that occurred near a curve. The injured were treated at the nearby primary health centre (PHC) and then shifted to hospitals, added the police.

A complaint has been registered in Halaguru police station and investigation is on.