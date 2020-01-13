20 injured as vehicle topples near Muthathi

A visit to the famous Sri Anjaneya Swamy temple in Muthathi, on the banks of the Cauvery near Malavalli here, turned unfortunate for a group of villagers on Sunday, when the goods-carrier they were in toppled by the side of the road.
The victims, all residents of T. Malligere village of Mandya taluk, are recuperating in Mandya Institute of Medical Sciences (MIMS) and other hospitals, said the Halaguru police.
The incident occurred in the forest range, 7 km before Muthathi. As many as 30 persons, including women and children, were in the vehicle. Around 20 were injured. Reckless driving was the reason for the accident that occurred near a curve. The injured were treated at the nearby primary health centre (PHC) and then shifted to hospitals, added the police.
A complaint has been registered in Halaguru police station and investigation is on.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.