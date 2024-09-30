ADVERTISEMENT

20 injured as KSRTC bus topples on service road of Bengaluru-Mysuru highway

Published - September 30, 2024 07:56 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

More than 20 persons were injured when the KSRTC bus they were travelling in toppled on the service road of Bengaluru-Mysuru highway near Mandya.

The mishap occurred when a Mysuru-bound KSRTC bus was entering the service road from the highway. The bus lost control as soon as it entered the service road and crashed into a parked goods carrier on the service road before toppling over. The passengers trapped inside the toppled bus were brought out through the windows with the assistance of people nearby.

The injured passengers were rushed to a nearby private hospital for treatment. Deputy Commissioner of Mandy visited the Sanjo hospital in Mandya, where the injured passengers were provided treatment.

