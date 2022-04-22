20 huts collapse due to gusty winds

Women help reconstruct the huts that collapsed due to strong wind in Yadgir on Thursday night. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

At least 20 huts collapsed due to strong winds in nomadic colony near Hosalli (M) on the outskirts of Yadgir city on Thursday night.

The nomadic families stay in 50 huts and they sell plastic pots and other items for livelihood. On Friday, women and children were seen collecting tin sheds which were blown away in nearby areas, while male members were reconstructing the huts.

“It is very common during rainy seasons. We don’t have houses and our efforts convince the civic authorities is on from many years,” the women said.