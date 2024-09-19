ADVERTISEMENT

20 hurt in accident in Maddur taluk

Published - September 19, 2024 08:46 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

At least 20 persons were injured in a collision between a goods autorickshaw, by which they were travelling, and a car at Manigere village on K.M. Doddi-Malavalli Road in Maddur taluk on Thursday.

The injured were shifted to the Mandya district hospital and are expected to be discharged soon.

Minister in charge of Mandya district N. Cheluvarayaswamy visited the hospital and enquired about the health of the injured. If the public followed traffic rules, accidents like this would not happen, he said.

According to traffic rules, goods autorickshaws should not transport people and fortunately there was no loss of life. If the injured required better treatment, doctors had been asked to look into it, the Minister added.

