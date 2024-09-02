20 houses partially collapse in rain in Yadgir district

Torrential rain that has been lashing Yadgir district for the last two days affected life on Monday also.

As many as 20 houses have partially collapsed across the district. Of these 20 houses, 12 are in Shorapur taluk and eight in Gurmitkal taluk.

According to reports, Gurmitkal taluk received 36.8 mm of rainfall, followed by Yadgir taluk with 31 mm, Shahapur taluk 18 mm, Wadagera taluk 15.8 mm, Shorapur taluk 14.6 mm and Hunsagai taluk with 7.3 mm.

The highest rainfall of 41 mm was recorded in Gurmitkal town, followed by 36.5 mm in Saidapur, 34.8 mm in Balichakra and 33.6 mm in Yadgir city.

Meanwhile, reports said that several houses have partially collapsed and rainwater has entered many houses in the rural areas of the district. However, there have been no casualties.

Low-lying areas in the rural areas as well as in the city and town municipal limits are inundated with rainwater.

Most of the village streams are flowing with a high quantity of water.

Standing crops such as red gram, cotton and paddy are facing the threat of damage as fields are flooded with rainwater.

Deputy Commissioner B. Susheela called a meeting of officers on Monday to review the situation. She has given instructions to them to attend to requests to solve rain-related issues.

She said that Revenue, Agriculture, GESCOM, Home, Fire departments and Emergency Services should be ready to face the situation and take up rescue operations, if needed.

Dr. Susheela also asked them to submit joint survey reports on crop loss and any property damage due to rain.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Sharanabasappa Koteppagol and other district-level officers were present at the meeting.

