20 HESCOM staff suspended, seven transferred

V. Sunil Kumar

Belagavi

30 January 2022 21:40 IST

Investigation reveals financial irregularities amounting to ₹85 crore

Hubballi Electricity Supply Company (HESCOM) has begun an investigation in what is said to be financial irregularities amounting to an estimated ₹85 crore by the company staff in the Athani taluk unit of Belagavi district.

Energy Minister V. Sunil Kumar has suspended 20 employees after a preliminary probe found their involvement in the misappropriation. As many as seven others have already been transferred. A detailed probe is on.

These officials, including some engineers, face the charge of diverting funds and material meant for welfare schemes to other channels. They also face the charge of misappropriation of funds and material received from the government towards flood relief.

The action is based on an inquiry report by HESCOM Managing Director Bharati D. This followed an investigation by the Managing Director, Director Technical, Finance Officer of the company and others. The investigation was ordered after the HESCOM head office received written complaints from Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha leaders and others against several officers in Athani division.

The suspended staff are five Assistant Executive Engineers, four Assistant Engineers, Five Junior Engineers, Accounts Officers and Assistant Accounts Officers, an operator and a meter reader.

However, Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha leaders say that they are not satisfied with the action.

In a letter to the Chief Minister, Choonappa Pujari, Shashikanth Guruji, Raju Jambagi, Somaling Guddapur and others have said that the Government has not acted on some other officers who are involved in the incident. Only small fish have been caught, while the big fish have been let go, Mr. Pujari told The Hindu. He sought a CID inquiry into the incident.