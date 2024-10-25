20 file nomination papers on the last day in Shiggaon; two Cong. rebels also in the fray

On the last day for filing nomination papers to the byelections in Shiggaon Assembly Constituency on Friday, 25 sets of nomination papers were filed by 20 candidates of various parties and Independents, including two rebel candidates of the Congress in the form of the former MLA Syed Azeem Peer Khadri and the former MP Manjunath Kunnur.

Although there is dissidence in the BJP camp too, it did not translate into those unhappy contesting the byelections as dissident leader Shrikanth Dundigoudra decided to remain neutral after Thursday’s late evening meeting in Shiggaon.

Congress candidate Yasir Ahmed Khan Pathan filed four sets of nomination papers, while BJP candidate Bharath Bommai and the former MLA and Congress rebel Sayed Azeem Peer Khadri filed two sets of nomination papers each.

Ravi Krishna Reddy of Karnataka Rashtra Samiti and the former MP Manjunath Kunnur were among those prominent who filed their nomination papers on the last day.

They submitted their nomination papers accompanied by their proposers to the Returning Officer of Shiggaon Assembly Constituency and Assistant Commissioner of Savanur Mohammed Khizar.

The others who filed their nomination papers on Friday are Maktumsab Mulla (Indian Political Congress); Sachinkumar Karjekannavar (Uttam Prajakiya Party); Saukhath Ali Bankapur (Tippu Sultan Party); Independents Raju Nayakwadi, Shankrappa Hulasogi, Jitendra Kanavalli, Shamachari Kammar, Umesh Daivadnya, Shiddappa Hosalli, G. Anjankumar, Gurusiddagouda Dyavanagoudra, Lalsab Nadaf, Ambrose Mello, Nabhisab Mellagatti and Satappa Desai.

As the deadline for filing nomination papers ended on Friday, the Returning Officer has received 46 sets of nomination papers from 26 candidates.

Scrutiny of nomination papers will be held on October 28. The last date for withdrawal of nomination papers is October 30.

As it was the last day for filing nomination papers, candidates of leading political parties, accompanied by Ministers, former Ministers and party office-bearers, took out processions before filing their nomination papers.

Shiggaon town witnessed heavy inflow of vehicles from various places and thousands of people gathered to cheer their respective leaders.

The issue of alleged illegal banners and buntings of BJP across Shiggaon town resulted in an altercation between BJP and Karnataka Rashtra Samiti (KRS) workers.

After taking election officials to task for their inability to take action against illegal banners, KRS workers even staged a protest.

Stone-throwing

The dissidence in Congress over ticket allotment resulted in stones being thrown on the car of Congress candidate Yasir Ahmed Khan Pathan in which Wakf Minister Zameer Ahmed was on his way to the residence of the former MLA Sayed Azeem Peer Khadri in Hulagur.

The incident happened when Mr. Zameer Ahmed was going to meet Mr. Khadri to placate him.