₹20 crore promised for new block in the Davangere District Hospital

Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dinesh Gundu Rao on Thursday said that the government will release ₹20 crore for the construction of a new block at Chigateri District Hospital in Davangere.

He was speaking at a review meeting of health officials in Davangere on Thursday after a visit to the Chigateri District Hospital along with district in-charge Minister S.S. Mallikarjun and Member of Parliament Prabha Mallikarjun.

Mr. Gundu Rao said that although the district hospital has a staff strength that can only handle 400 beds, the staff is now handling 930 beds in the hospital. Moreover, the old hospital building has become weak.

So, in a phased manner, the old building will be demolished to make way for the construction of the new block and ₹20 crore will be released for the purpose, he said.

The Minister said that funds to the tune of ₹100 crore are required for the construction of the new building after clearing the old building.

“As the old building has a good design, it has been planned to construct the new building with the same design. It has been planned to demolish old blocks and construct the new block with the same design in a phased manner. And, in the first phase, the south block will be demolished and the new block will be constructed in the same place. The new block will have model operation theatres,” he said.

Mother and Child Hospital

Mr. Gundu Rao said that the hospital at present is handling an average of around 600 to 700 child births per month and as the Chigateri hospital has become a referral centre, people are visiting the hospital for treatment of newborns and children, leading to shortage of space.

Already, a Mother and Child Hospital has been constructed and in a week’s time, the trauma centre and the Mother and Child Hospital will be inaugurated, he said.

The Minister also promised to provide an MRI scanning machine for the hospital.

District Surgeon Nagendrappa and other officials spoke about the various other facilities required at the hospital and the Minister promised to look into them.

The Minister directed the authorities to keep the pharmacy open round the clock, so as to prevent doctors from prescribing medicine to be brought from outside.

Minister Mallikarjun said that some of the facilities required at the hospital will be created by utilising funds from the municipal corporation and other government schemes. The available ₹7 crore will be utilised for providing various facilities, he said and promised to get more funds for the development of the district hospital.