₹20 crore for conference on Ambedkar

A sum of ₹20 crore will be spent on three-day international conference ‘Quest for equity–reclaiming social justice, revisiting Ambedkar’, to mark the 126th birth anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar from July 21 on GKVK campus of the UAS-B.

Nearly a dozen round-table conferences have been organised, Public Works Minister H.C. Mahadevappa, who is in-charge of the event, told presspersons.

Web telecast has been arranged for the benefit of students and faculty of 13 universities in the State, he said. Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi will inaugurate, and civil rights activist Martin Luther King III will be among the speakers.

Social and political thinkers, philosophers, academicians, and activists will participate.