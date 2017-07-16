₹20 crore for conference on Ambedkar

A sum of ₹20 crore will be spent on three-day international conference ‘Quest for equity–reclaiming social justice, revisiting Ambedkar’, to mark the 126th birth anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar from July 21 on GKVK campus of the UAS-B.
Nearly a dozen round-table conferences have been organised, Public Works Minister H.C. Mahadevappa, who is in-charge of the event, told presspersons.
Web telecast has been arranged for the benefit of students and faculty of 13 universities in the State, he said. Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi will inaugurate, and civil rights activist Martin Luther King III will be among the speakers.
Social and political thinkers, philosophers, academicians, and activists will participate.
