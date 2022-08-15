20 convicts set free from Mysuru Central prison for good conduct

Around 20 inmates release from Central Prison Mysuru as part of Azadi Ka Amrutha Mahotsav on Monday. | Photo Credit: M.A. SRIRAM

A total of 20 prisoners were set free from Mysuru Central Prison on the occasion of the 75 th anniversary of the country’s Independence on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The prisoners, who were serving short-term sentences, were released on the basis of their good conduct after a special pardon was extended as per the Government of India’s guidelines and the State Government’s order.

Chief Superintendent of Mysuru Central Prison K.C. Divyashree told reporters that the 20 convicts set free from the jail on Monday in the first phase of release of prisoners serving short-term sentences. Convicts will be similarly for good conduct in two more batches on the occasion of Republic Day on January 26 and Independence Day on August 15 next year.

The Prison Advisory Committees constituted at the Central Prison level and the State Government had examined the list of eligible prisoners and the cases in which they had been convicted before they were released after an order was issued by the State Government as per the Government of India’s guidelines.

ADVERTISEMENT

The prisoners set free on Monday had been convicted in cases like rioting, theft etc and had been sentenced to jail terms ranging from one year to ten years. The purpose behind the early release of the convicts on good behaviour is not only to reduce the number of inmates in prisons but also to give them another chance to lead a good and lawful life.

The 20 convicts set free from Mysuru Central prison include the total of 81 convicts released from different Central prisons in the State on the occasion of Independence Day.

Member Secretary of Mysuru District Legal Services Authority Devaraj Bhute, who was present on the occasion, called upon the released prisoners to lead a life of good citizens upon returning to society while pointing out that their term in the prison was meant for their reformation.

The convicts released on Monday include Kumara, Madeyanda C. Rajesh, Shantharaju, Kumara, Krishna, Madhavan, Jayaramu, Mahesh, Nanjunda, P.G. Putta, V.G. Harish, Chandregowda, Manju, Shivanna, Jagadish, Abdul Farooq, Krishna, Jenukurubara Ganesh, Bettashetty and R Sadanand.