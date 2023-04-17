20 candidates file nomination papers in Hassan district

April 17, 2023 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - Shivamogga

As many as 20 candidates, including seven from the JD(S), five from the BJP and one from the Congress, filed their nomination papers in Hassan district on Monday, considered an auspicious day.

Former Minister and senior leader of the JD(S) H.D. Revanna submitted his papers in Holeanarsipur. He was accompanied by his wife Bhavani Revanna, sons Prajwal Revanna, Suraj Revanna, MLC, and a few others. BJP candidate Devaraje Gowda also submitted the papers for the constituency.

In Hassan, BJP candidate Preetham J. Gowda submitted his papers. His opponent and JD(S) candidate, H.P.Swaroop, did the same.. He is expected to submit another set of papers later this week.

Former Minister H.K. Kumaraswamy of the JD(S) submitted the nomination papers in Sakleshpur. Congress leader and former Minister B. Shivaramu submitted the papers in Belur. His opponents K.S. Lingesh of the JD(S) and H.K.Suresh of the BJP also submitted nomination papers. In Channarayapatna, C.N. Balakrsihna of the JD(S) submitted the papers for the Shravanabelogla constituency.

N.R. Santhosh, who joined the JD(S) after he was denied the BJP ticket, submitted the nomination papers for the Arsikere constituency. BJP candidate G.V. Basavaraj also submitted the papers.

In Arkalgud, JD(S) candidate A. Manju, and BJP candidate Yoga Ramesh submitted the papers.