20 beneficiaries identified for interaction with PM

Yoga Day rehearsal at the palace today; two doses of vaccine must to get access for the main event on June 21

Minister S.T. Somashekar inspecting arrangements for the International Day of Yoga event, at the Mysuru palace on Saturday. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

Twenty beneficiaries of various schemes launched by the NDA Government have been identified for interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his rally at the Maharaja College grounds in the evening of June 20 here.

Disclosing this here on Saturday, Minister in charge of Mysuru district S.T. Somashekar said the Prime Minister can interact with any of the 20 beneficiaries.

The Minister, along with Mysuru MP Pratap Simha and others, inspected the arrangements for the International Day of Yoga at the palace, the PM rally at the Maharaja College grounds and the exhibition of AYUSH at the Dasara Exhibition Grounds. He also visited Chamundi Hills where Mr. Modi is visiting on Monday evening.

The Minister told the officials to comply with the directions of the SPG, and complete all arrangements for the two-day programme by Sunday.

Mr. Somashekar told reporters that the final rehearsal for the Yoga Day will happen at the palace on Sunday. The participants must enter the palace before 5.30 a.m. Two doses of vaccine are a must to attend the palace yoga day, he added.

In reply to questions on the rain situation, he said, “There is no history of rains lashing the city in the mornings. However, all arrangements are in place as per the SPG’s guidelines.”

The Minister later chaired a meeting at the Mysuru Palace Board in connection with the Yoga Day arrangements. Entry to the palace is through its four gates and QR code scanning is done for the vehicles for accessing the parking lot, said Deputy Commissioner Bagadi Gautham.