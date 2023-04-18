ADVERTISEMENT

2-year-old drowns in pit dug up by BWSSB in Bengaluru

April 18, 2023 03:18 pm | Updated 03:26 pm IST - Bengaluru

The pit, on Magadi Road, had been left unattended

The Hindu Bureau

A file photo of BWSSB work in Bengaluru. The pit had been dug up by Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) to lay a pipeline.

A two-and-a-half-year-old boy drowned in a pit dug up by Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) to lay a pipeline, at Gollarahatti on Magadi Road on April 17. The pit had been left unattended.

The deceased, Karthik, had ventured out of his house to play. He fell in the pit, which was filled with water. Based on a complaint by his father Hanuman, Byadarahalli police have registered an FIR against the BWSSB engineer concerned and contractor. They have been charged with death due to negligence.

Hanuman is from Uttar Pradesh. He had come to Bengaluru in search of work. He got work as a wall painter. His wife is pregnant. She was at home and Hanuman was away at work at the time of the incident.

