GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

2 workers killed in mishap in Humnabad industrial area in Karnataka

The incident occurred when the workers were unloading chemical waste

January 22, 2024 09:54 am | Updated 09:54 am IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau
A representational photo of chemical waste. The company was involved in storing and processing chemical waste collected from the plants in Humnabad industrial area in Bidar district of Karnataka. 

A representational photo of chemical waste. The company was involved in storing and processing chemical waste collected from the plants in Humnabad industrial area in Bidar district of Karnataka.  | Photo Credit: SHAJU JOHN

In an industrial mishap, two labourers who were working at Prasanna Pre Processing Private Limited in the Humnabad Industrial Area in Bidar district of Karnataka were killed in the factory late on January 21. As per the official communication from the district administration, the incident occurred when the workers were unloading chemical waste at a godown in the factory premises.

The company was involved in storing and processing chemical waste collected from the plants in the industrial area. As per the preliminary assessment of the Inspector of Factories and Boilers and an officer of the Karnataka Pollution Control Board, the cause of death could be the fumes and smell from hazardous chemical waste.

Bidar Deputy Commissioner Govinda Reddy said that the exact cause of death would be ascertained only after an investigation by officers of the Factories and Boilers and Pollution Control Board.

Mr. Reddy made it clear that there was no leak of hazardous fumes and gases into the atmosphere.

“The discharge and spread of fumes and gases is localised, and is limited to the factory limits. People need not panic,” he said adding that the factory will be closed until further orders.

Related stories

Related Topics

Karnataka / industrial accident / waste management and pollution control / economy, business and finance

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.