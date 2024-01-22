2 workers killed in mishap in Humnabad industrial area in Karnataka

January 22, 2024 09:54 am | Updated 09:54 am IST - KALABURAGI

In an industrial mishap, two labourers who were working at Prasanna Pre Processing Private Limited in the Humnabad Industrial Area in Bidar district of Karnataka were killed in the factory late on January 21. As per the official communication from the district administration, the incident occurred when the workers were unloading chemical waste at a godown in the factory premises.

The company was involved in storing and processing chemical waste collected from the plants in the industrial area. As per the preliminary assessment of the Inspector of Factories and Boilers and an officer of the Karnataka Pollution Control Board, the cause of death could be the fumes and smell from hazardous chemical waste.

Bidar Deputy Commissioner Govinda Reddy said that the exact cause of death would be ascertained only after an investigation by officers of the Factories and Boilers and Pollution Control Board.

Mr. Reddy made it clear that there was no leak of hazardous fumes and gases into the atmosphere.

“The discharge and spread of fumes and gases is localised, and is limited to the factory limits. People need not panic,” he said adding that the factory will be closed until further orders.