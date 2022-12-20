2 women in Janata Dal (S) list of 18 candidates in Kalyana Karnataka

December 20, 2022 10:14 am | Updated 10:14 am IST - KALABURAGI

The party will field candidates in four seats each reserved for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes

The Hindu Bureau

A file photo of Janata Dal (Secular) leader and former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy. The JDS released a list of 93 candidates for the 2023 Assembly elections in Karnataka. | Photo Credit: Murali Kumar K

The Janata Dal (Secular) party announced the names of 18 candidates from Kalyana Karnataka region in its first list that had a total of 93 names for the 2023 Assembly elections in Karnataka.

Out of 41 assembly constituencies in Kalyana Karnataka region, the JDS has declared the names of candidates for 18 seats. The party will field candidates in four seats each reserved for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. The party has included two women candidates in the region.

The JDS will be in the fray in four constituencies in Kalaburagi district – Afzalpur, Sedam, Chincholi (Scheduled Caste) and Aland; and four constituencies in Bidar district – Humnabad, Bidar, Bidar South and Basavakalyan. In Raichur, the JDS has fielded candidates in Raichur Rural (Scheduled Tribe), Manvi (Scheduled Tribe), Deodurg (Scheduled Tribe), Lingsugur (Scheduled Caste) and Sindhanur Assembly constituencies.

In Koppal, the party would be in fray in two seats — Kushtagi and Kanakagiri (Scheduled Caste). In Ballari, JDS announced its candidates for two Assembly constituencies — Huvina Hadagali (Scheduled Caste) and Sandur (Scheduled Tribe); and for one seat in Yadgir district — Gurmitkal Assembly constituency.

