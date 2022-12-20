  1. EPaper
  2. Football 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Messi vs Maradona: A statistical comparison of their careers with Argentina

2 women in Janata Dal (S) list of 18 candidates in Kalyana Karnataka

The party will field candidates in four seats each reserved for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes

December 20, 2022 10:14 am | Updated 10:14 am IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau
A file photo of Janata Dal (Secular) leader and former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy. The JDS released a list of 93 candidates for the 2023 Assembly elections in Karnataka.

A file photo of Janata Dal (Secular) leader and former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy. The JDS released a list of 93 candidates for the 2023 Assembly elections in Karnataka. | Photo Credit: Murali Kumar K

The Janata Dal (Secular) party announced the names of 18 candidates from Kalyana Karnataka region in its first list that had a total of 93 names for the 2023 Assembly elections in Karnataka.

Out of 41 assembly constituencies in Kalyana Karnataka region, the JDS has declared the names of candidates for 18 seats. The party will field candidates in four seats each reserved for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. The party has included two women candidates in the region.

The JDS will be in the fray in four constituencies in Kalaburagi district – Afzalpur, Sedam, Chincholi (Scheduled Caste) and Aland; and four constituencies in Bidar district – Humnabad, Bidar, Bidar South and Basavakalyan. In Raichur, the JDS has fielded candidates in Raichur Rural (Scheduled Tribe), Manvi (Scheduled Tribe), Deodurg (Scheduled Tribe), Lingsugur (Scheduled Caste) and Sindhanur Assembly constituencies.

In Koppal, the party would be in fray in two seats — Kushtagi and Kanakagiri (Scheduled Caste). In Ballari, JDS announced its candidates for two Assembly constituencies — Huvina Hadagali (Scheduled Caste) and Sandur (Scheduled Tribe); and for one seat in Yadgir district — Gurmitkal Assembly constituency.

Related stories

JD(S) finally launches yatre, but does not announce candidates as per ‘astrological advice’
Related Topics

Karnataka

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.