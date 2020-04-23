Karnataka

2 test positive in Hubballi

Two more persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Hubballi on Thursday.

According to the Deputy Commissioner M. Deepa, they are a 30-year-old woman (P 430) of Mulla Oni and and a 13 year-old girl (P431) from Azad Nagar in Keshwapur. They are being treated at the KIMS hospital in Hubballi. Both were the contacts of P236, who tested positive on April 13.

The district administration has issued orders declaring seal down in a 100 metre area in the surroundings of Azad Nagar.

