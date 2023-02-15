HamberMenu
2 suspected to have died, 34 ill after consuming contaminated water in Karnataka

They complained of vomiting and diarrhoea after consumption of contaminated water in Anapur village in Gurmitkal taluk of Yadgir district on February 14

February 15, 2023 05:35 pm | Updated 05:36 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau
A representational photo of a pipe. According to villagers, a pipeline supplying drinking water to houses was broken, and sewage had seeped into the pipeline.

A representational photo of a pipe. According to villagers, a pipeline supplying drinking water to houses was broken, and sewage had seeped into the pipeline. | Photo Credit: SIVA SARAVANAN S

Two persons are suspected to have died and 34 others fell ill after consuming contaminated water in Yadgir district in Karnataka.

The affected persons were admitted to the district hospital in Yadgir, and in private hospitals in Narayanpet and Mahabub Nagar in neighbouring Telangana after they complained of vomiting and diarrhoea due to consumption of contaminated water in Anapur village in Gurmitkal taluk of Yadgir district on February 14. 

According to villagers, a pipeline supplying drinking water to houses was broken, near Karemma temple and Chowdakatti Galli. Sewage had seeped into the pipeline and the contaminated water was being supplied to houses.

Officials of the Health Department identified the victims — Savitramma, 35, and Sayamma, 72. 

“Savitramma died at a private hospital in Narayanpet. But the cause of her death is yet to be confirmed. An official from the Health Department has gone to Narayanpet to collect the laboratory reports to confirm the cause of death,” Gururaj Hiregowdar, District Health officer told The Hindu.

Another senior officer confirmed the death of Sayamma at a private hospital in Mahabub Nagar on February 15 afternoon. “We suspect death was caused by consumption of contaminated water,” he added. 

At present, 15 patients are under treatment in the district hospital in Yadgir while others have been discharged.

“A three-member team, including a medical officer, has been deputed to Anapur to provide immediate treatment to people there,” Dr. Hiregowdar said.

