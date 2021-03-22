2% quota in police force for meritorious sportspersons

The State govt. issued a final notification to this effect on March 2

Meritorious sportspersons in Karnataka will henceforth get a 2% reservation in the State police force.

The State government has issued a final notification to this effect in the State Gazette dated March 2. Rules to usher in reservation were framed last year and the final notification was awaited.

Direct recruitment

The special rules will enable sportspersons to get directly recruited to the posts of constables, sub-inspectors and deputy superintendents of police, as per the notification.

“The provisions of these rules shall apply to not more than 2% of posts in direct recruitment of meritorious sportspersons to the cadres of police constables, sub-inspectors, and deputy superintendents of police in police service as specified in the schedule,” the notification said.

Responding to the move, Additional Director-General of Police (KSRP) Alok Kumar, tweeted to express gratitude to Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Director-General of Police Praveen Sood.

“At last Final Notification regarding recruitment of sportspersons in Police department is published. After 12 years long gap, from now onwards, every police recruitment will have 2% quota for outstanding sportspersons,” he said in the tweet.

‘Culture of fitness’

Sources in the Police Department said that quota for sportspersons existed till 2009, but was removed later for various reasons. “This will usher in a culture of fitness in the department,” said the officer.

For the past few years, the Karnataka Olympic Association had been urging the government to reintroduce reservation. It had argued that such a step would encourage and inspire youth to take up sports.