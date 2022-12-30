2 lakh multipurpose cooperative committees will be formed at gram panchayat level in three years, says Amit Shah

December 30, 2022 09:32 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - Bengaluru/Mysuru

Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah said that at the gram panchayat level, multipurpose cooperative committees (Sahakar Samitis) will be formed in the coming days.

The proposed committees will do varied functions such as banking, dairy and fish farming, food processing, storage, gas distribution, and others.

The Minister made the announcement while addressing a gathering at a cooperative rally in the city on Friday evening. He said that within three years, 2 lakh such committees will be formed in the country by involving NABARD and other agencies.

“With the formation of these committees, the reach of the cooperative sector will increase and beneficiaries of the cooperation will increase by three fold,” he said.

Boost to organic products

He added that to boost the sale of organic products of India in the global market, the “Amul model” will be adopted in the coming days. A multi-State cooperative will be formed for this purpose. The Ministry is also proposing to encourage seed production through cooperative societies.

“To create able manpower, the Ministry is also planning to establish a university for cooperation. Initiatives have already been taken to build a robust database of the cooperative sector in the country. The government has already started the process of bringing out a separate policy for cooperation and a committee headed by Suresh Prabhu is looking into this. A standing committee is reviewing the Bill on cooperative sector aimed at bringing more transparency,” he said.

Mr. Shah said that there are 30 lakh cooperative societies across the globe out of which 9 lakh are functioning in the country.

Earlier in the day, speaking after inaugurating the mega dairy of Mandya Milk Union at Gejjalagere village in Maddur taluk of Mandya district, Mr. Shah said Gujarat and Karnataka, which are among the leaders in the cooperative dairy sector through ‘Amul’ and ‘Nandini’, can come together for working towards the welfare of the country’s milk producers and thereby helping in introducing ‘white revolution’ across the country.

He said the Union Cooperation Ministry was ready to extend all technical assistance to the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF), besides the support from the management of Amul.